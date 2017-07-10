Derrick Lewis Mocks Travis Browne Following UFC 213 Loss

Adam Haynes
Derrick Lewis
The back and forth between Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne has continued following Browne’s latest defeat at UFC 213

Both men have made a habit of trading barbs on social media over the past twelve months or so, which significantly accelerated following Lewis’ knockout victory over “HAPA” earlier this year.

While the Hawaiian heavyweight is being urged to retire for his future health by many observers, heavyweight rival Derrick Lewis also chimed in with some advice of his own:

As for Browne’s career, much like his fiancee Ronda Rousey, it appears to be likely that the end is nigh. UFC President Dana White commented on Browne’s position in the aftermath of his submission loss to Oleksiy Oliynyk at UFC 213, which leaves his record at 0-4 in his last four bouts:

Yeah it’s crazy. Travis Browne was one of those guys right before, I would say the ‘Bigfoot’ (Antonio Silva) fight, even the ‘Bigfoot’ fight he got injured. He blew his hamstring or something weird happened to him in that fight. The guy looked like he would be a world champion. And this is just one of those sports [where] you never know. One minute you’re absolutely unbeatable and unstoppable, and the next minute you can’t win a fight. I think that Travis should retire.”

