Derrick Lewis on Francis Ngannou Fight: ‘America Likes to See Black on Black Crime’

Derrick Lewis is willing to trade leather with Francis Ngannou.

Lewis is fresh off his second-round knockout victory over Travis Browne last Sunday night (Feb. 19) in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. “The Black Beast” moved up to the seventh spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight rankings with the victory.

He finds himself a spot behind sixth ranked heavyweight Francis Ngannou. “The Predator” starched former UFC 265-pound title holder Andrei Arlovski in the first round of their bout last month. Ngannou has yet to lose inside the Octagon, securing a record of 5-0 under the UFC banner.

Lewis talked to Ariel Helwani about a potential match-up with Ngannou on “The MMA Hour” (via MMAMania.com). Of course, “The Black Beast” didn’t back down and he welcomed the challenge in the way you’d expect him to: