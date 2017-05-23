Derrick Lewis on Francis Ngannou: ‘That Guy is Real Ignorant’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Derrick Lewis
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Derrick Lewis isn’t fond of Francis Ngannou’s assessment of his skills.

Back in March, Ngannou said he wasn’t impressed by Lewis. “The Predator” said fighting “The Black Beast” wouldn’t get him closer to a title shot. Lewis recently appeared on “The MMA Hour” and delivered a response to Ngannou’s comments (via MMAMania.com):

“Francis, that guy is real ignorant, don’t even worry about that guy. I would love to fight him after this fight because he’s been talking a lot of sh*t anyway, like he’s the sh*t. F*ck that guy. I will fight his ass after I fight Mark Hunt. I wanted to fight him before this fight. He’s over there talking about I’m too slow and this and that. I’m going to bang his ass out. He is overyhyped. I’m still prettier than him anyway. Forget that African booty scratcher, ain’t worried about him.”

Lewis will do battle with Mark Hunt inside the Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on June 11. The heavyweight tilt will serve as the main event of UFC Fight Night 110.

Latest MMA News

Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis on Francis Ngannou: ‘That Guy is Real Ignorant’

0
Derrick Lewis isn't fond of Francis Ngannou's assessment of his skills. Back in March, Ngannou said he wasn't impressed by Lewis. "The Predator" said fighting...
Misha Cirkunov

Misha Cirkunov Says He’s ‘Very Surprised’ Nikita Krylov is no Longer With UFC

0
Misha Cirkunov is a bit puzzled that Nikita Krylov isn't with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) anymore. Cirkunov's last bout was against Krylov back in...
T.J. Dillashaw UFC

Mighty Mouse vs. T.J. Dillashaw Being Looked At For August: White

0
With Cody Garbrandt's back troubles causing the previously announced Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw bout to be pulled from UFC 213, the UFC is looking at...
Yoel Romero

Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker Set For Interim Title Bout at UFC 213

0
The stage is set for an interim title bout between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker. UFC 213 was supposed to be headlined by a bantamweight...
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov Has Sights Set on Interim Title Bout in October

0
Khabib Nurmagomedov is eyeing an interim lightweight title bout this fall. At UFC 209 back in March, "The Eagle" was set to do battle against...
Dana White

Dana White on Cris Cyborg-Angela Magana Incident: ‘It’s Very Serious’

0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White recognizes the severity of Cris Cyborg's incident at a recent Athlete Retreat. Cyborg and Angela Magana had a...
Lorenz Larkin

Lorenz Larkin on UFC Run: ‘That’s a Chapter in my Life That’s Gone’

0
Lorenz Larkin wants to leave his time with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in the past. Larkin will be making his Bellator debut on June...
Rory MacDonald Weigh-In

Rory MacDonald Says UFC ‘Easily Let Things Slip Through Their Fingers’

0
Rory MacDonald feels the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) doesn't keep tabs on things as much as they should. After losses to Robbie Lawler and Stephen...
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal: ‘I Only Want The Highest-Ranked Dudes’

0
Jorge Masvidal is ready to dust himself off and move on to the next one. At UFC 211, Masvidal took on Demian Maia inside the...
Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg Releases Statement on Incident With Angela Magana

0
Things got physical between Cris Cyborg and Angela Magana at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Athlete Retreat. In a video released by Cage Pages, Cyborg...
Load more