Derrick Lewis on UFC 216 Pullout: ‘I Was Really Crying’

Derrick Lewis admits he was emotional after being forced off the UFC 216 card.

Lewis was set to take on Fabricio Werdum inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. When “The Black Beast” woke up on fight night, he couldn’t withstand the back pain. Lewis was replaced by Walt Harris.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Lewis said he was devastated:

“For sure, it was real depressing. I took a big hit in my mental standpoint, it is way worse than a loss. It’s something that I never experienced and I hope it’s something that I never will experience ever again. I’m really in a depression stage right now.”

The heavyweight bruiser said he couldn’t hold back his tears,

“I ain’t gonna lie to you, I was really crying. I haven’t cried in years. I was really crying for the first time, my coaches, my wife, everybody was trying to butter me up, but I wasn’t trying to hear that, I was really crying.”