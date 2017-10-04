Derrick Lewis Plans to Swing Until he ‘Hopefully’ Lands at UFC 216

Derrick Lewis’ strategy is simple, “swagin and bangin.”

This Saturday night (Oct. 7), Lewis will take on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Fabricio Werdum. The bout will be featured on the main card of UFC 216.

Speaking to the media, Lewis said he’s in good spirits leading up to the fight (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I believe I’ll get him out of there before the fight is over. I’m feeling in better shape than the last fight. The back is a little bit tight, but other than that, I’m feeling good.”

The game plan for Lewis is one that most can understand.

“I believe he still has the potential to be a champion. He’s a tough guy. He goes out there and fights. He pushes the fight to you. He’s real strong in jiu-jitsu and his conditioning. But to me, I don’t care. I’m just going to go out there and swing until hopefully I hit something.”