Derrick Lewis Pokes Fun at Francis Ngannou’s Gas Tank & Paycheck

Derrick Lewis is having no trouble poking “The Predator.”

Lewis and Ngannou have never seen eye-to-eye. Ngannou once said he wasn’t impressed by Lewis. “The Black Beast” responded by calling Ngannou an “African booty scratcher.”

Since that time, Ngannou fell short in his bid to capture heavyweight gold while Lewis suffered a TKO loss to Mark Hunt. Many criticized Ngannou’s cardio as he was breathing heavy in the first round and his movement slowed down quickly. Lewis has no problem being one of the critics.

Zing

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Lewis poked fun at the failed attempt at gold:

“Now that I’ve seen that – what’s his name, Francis (Ngannou)? – he got $500,000 just fighting for the belt. Let me fight for the belt next. They can give me $500,000. (Expletive), I’m going to gas out too. Guaranteed $500,000? You don’t have to worry about me training before a camp. I’ll be drinking a beer right after weigh-ins.”

Lewis goes one-on-one with Marcin Tybura this Sunday night (Feb. 18). The bout will serve as UFC Austin’s co-main event.

Sound off in the comments below. If Derrick Lewis can get past Marcin Tybura, would you like to see him take on Francis Ngannou?