Derrick Lewis Says Fabricio Werdum & Alistair Overeem Are ‘Punch Drunk’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Derrick Lewis
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Derrick Lewis doesn’t believe Fabricio Werdum and Alistair Overeem are as good as they once were.

Lewis is set to take on Mark Hunt this Saturday night (June 10) inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. The heavyweights will headline UFC Fight Night 110. It’ll be “The Black Beast’s” third straight main event bout.

When asked about potential future fights with the likes of Werdum and Overeem, Lewis didn’t hold back (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Those guys, they’re punch drunk. You blow on their chin, they drop. They don’t got a chin like they used to anymore, especially Overeem. Since he’s been off the juice, he hasn’t been having nothing, so, we’ll see.”

Lewis knows that if he keeps winning, he’ll eventually earn a title shot. He feels he would be a tough out for reigning champion Stipe Miocic.

“I love the way I match up with Stipe. I believe Stipe is going to come out and try to wrestle me, just play right into my game. I like guys that try to come out and wrestle me. It’ll just be a boring fight, but I believe I can still come up with the win.”

Can “The Black Beast” earn a title shot and win the gold some day? Let us know in the comment section below.

