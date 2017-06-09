Derrick Lewis Says The Key to Beating Mark Hunt is Staying Active

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

Derrick Lewis plans to keep “swangin and bangin” until Mark Hunt falls tomorrow night (June 10).

Lewis takes on Hunt inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. The bout will serve as UFC Fight Night 110‘s main event. “The Black Beast” is going for his seventh straight victory.

In a new video released by the UFC, Lewis talked about the excitment his bout with “Super Samoan” promises to bring:

“I’m very excited for this fight. I’m pumped up because I know Mark Hunt is gonna come out and bang. It’s gonna be a fan friendly fight and I always wanted to be in one of those wars like (Gilbert) Melendez and (Diego) Sanchez. I believe Mark Hunt is gonna bring that out. I’m always going for the knockout. Ain’t no way it’s going to the decision, so fans will see some fireworks.”

Lewis went on to reveal what he believes is the key to beating Hunt.

“I think the key to beat Mark Hunt is you really just gotta be active. You gotta be on your toes, can’t be a stationary target because Mark likes to come in, come forward and swing hard. He doesn’t waste any punches just like I don’t. And I believe the key is to push that gas tank and see how hard he trained for his camp.”

