Derrick Lewis Scraps Retirement Plans, Wants Francis Ngannou Next

Derrick Lewis isn’t going anywhere.

Following his TKO loss at the hands of Mark Hunt back at UFC Fight Night 110, Lewis said he was retiring because he didn’t want to put his family under stress. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Lewis admitted that it was the heat of the moment and he will continue fighting:

“We’re just hoping that we don’t have to get surgery, because I thought about it a little bit, and it’s not going to be my last fight. I’m going to try to get back in there as soon as I can, and we’ll find out Wednesday, see what’s going on and if it’s not too serious. Hopefully I can get back in there before the end of the year.”

He then went on to say he has some unfinished business with Francis Ngannou.

“That guy (Ngannou) is not impressed with nobody, so it’s normal for him to say anything stupid. … Travis Browne don’t know what’s he thinking. Travis, he’s out there, man. That guy has been knocked out so many times, he’s been rocked so many times, he don’t know what to say. He’s just trying to stay relevant. … If I can, I’d get him (Ngannou) next. If not, that’s fine. I’ll give anyone hell, but right now that’d be a good one.”