Derrick Lewis on Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier: It’s a Smart Move

Derrick Lewis has no issue with Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier.

Miocic is set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title against light heavyweight champion Cormier. The two will meet on July 7 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The title bout will headline UFC 226.

While some have argued that the bout holds up two divisions, others such as MMA News’ own Adam Martin have said that this is not the case. Count “The Black Beast” as a supporter of the “super fight.”

He explained why during a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour:”

“It’s good that it’s happening because nobody else in the heavyweight division has been consistent. Whenever it’s the fight before they fight for the belt, they end up losing, like myself. I believe it’s a smart move to do it because everybody in the top 10 and the top five, [Miocic] already fought them and he beat them already. By him fighting Cormier, I believe that’s the bang for your buck for pay-per-view sales.”

Lewis is set to clash with Marcin Tybura tomorrow night (Feb. 18) at UFC Austin. Stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of the event.

