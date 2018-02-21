Derrick Lewis Suffered Broken Hand in Win over Marcin Tybura

Derrick Lewis earned a thunderous third round knockout this past weekend against Marcin Tybura but it turns out he also suffered a broken hand as a result

Lewis finished Polish heavyweight Marcin Tybura with a jaw rattling knockout in the third round of their matchup this past weekend at UFC Fight Night in Austin, Texas.

Following the event, Lewis commented that his left hand was hurt and may have been broken and he confirmed that diagnosis on Wednesday via a post on Instagram.

“I have a 4th metacarpal fracture,” Lewis wrote alongside a rather painful looking video where the heavyweight contender is receiving some sort of injection into his hand.

The fourth metacarpal is just below the ring finger and a fracture will typically take between four to six weeks to heal before Lewis could be cleared to begin punching again. Recovery times are approximate and Lewis hasn’t disclosed yet how long the injury might keep him out of action.

The good news is Lewis did finish his fight by knockout, which puts him into position for a big matchup when he returns to action later this year.

Immediately following his win, Lewis mentioned that he would still like the chance to face former champion Fabricio Werdum after a back injury prevented him from facing the Brazilian last year. Lewis also showed interest in a potential showdown with ferocious heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou, who just recently suffered a five round decision loss to champion Stipe Miocic.

The UFC has even hinted at a potential Lewis vs. Ngannou showdown already just days after his last fight ended.

RT – if you want to see this fight next FAV – if you want to see this fight next COMMENT any letter, word, phrase, digit or symbol – if you want to see this fight next. pic.twitter.com/UhO6HiAZyJ — UFC (@ufc) February 21, 2018

Once his hand heals, Lewis will undoubtedly be anxious to book his next fight in 2018 as he hopes to earn a title shot before the end of this year.

Who would you like to see Derrick Lewis face in his next UFC fight? Is Francis Ngannou the best possible matchup? Sound off in the comments and let us know.