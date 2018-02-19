Derrick Lewis Targets Three Title Contenders Following Latest Win

Derrick Lewis is back in the win column after scoring a big victory.



As seen at the UFC Austin event that took place on Sunday, February 18th, 2018 at Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Lewis picked up a third-round TKO victory over Marcin Tybura in the co-main event.

This leads us to after the fight when Lewis spoke with media reporters who were in attendance at the event. During the media scrum, the hard-hitting heavyweight star mentioned that although he won’t be choosy who his next opponent will be, he does have three names in mind.

Lewis also stated that he believes he broke his hand in the fight this past weekend, which will delay his next fight.



“I think my hand is broken right now, but hopefully I can get Francis, Curtis Blaydes, (Fabricio) Werdum, Cain (Velasquez) – really anybody,” Lewis said to MMA Junkie. “Whoever signs the contract first, that’s who I’m willing to fight.”



“I’m going to try and rest up a little bit so I can be strong in the fourth round with (my wife),” he said. “I’m going to knock it out of the box. I heard they’re giving people $500,000 just to fight for the title,” he said. “So your boy had to step his game up.”



During the fight, Lewis really turned it on in the second and third round of this co-main event fight. He told the media that prior to the finish of the bout, he didn’t want to gas out while attempting to finish the prospect.



“I didn’t want to gas myself out like you-know-who,” Lewis said. “In the third round, I wasn’t tired at all. It was shocking. In the third round, my ass is gas. But this fight right here, I really wasn’t tired. I still felt like I could throw heat.



“Before the fight even started, (my coaches) already knew what time I’m going to really turn it on.”

