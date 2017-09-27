Derrick Lewis Treating Bout With Werdum as Championship Fight

Derrick Lewis plans to put his best foot forward against Fabricio Werdum.

The two heavyweights will clash inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 7. The bout is set to take place on the main card of UFC 216. The event will be headlined by an interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, “The Black Beast” said he’s taking his fight with Werdum seriously:

“I feel like this is the championship fight. Because Werdum – he was the champion like two years ago. And this is basically like a little mini championship fight for me, so I’m going to take it like it is one.”

As always, Lewis showed confidence in his punching power and believes it’ll lead him to victory.

“I believe that, if my conditioning is on point – which I know it is – and just listen to my coaches and watch my hand placement for whenever I do get on top or whatever position I’m at. I believe it’s just going to really take one punch. Even if he tries to play that pull guard crap. If you’re playing that pull guard crap, then he’ll see that he’s going to get knocked out.”