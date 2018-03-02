Derrick Lewis Trolls Brock Lesnar With USADA-Themed Parody Video

Derrick Lewis is winning fans over even when he’s not knocking out his opponents.

Lewis Still Getting Laughs

“The Black Beast” posted a hilarious video on his Instagram account from UFCFighterEdits, poking fun at former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar. The video is based off the 1990 movie “Home Alone” which shows Lesnar’s head on Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) screaming at his scary older neighbor who has the head Jeff Novitzky placed on his and a USADA patch on his shirt. Watch below:

Lmao @ufcfighteredits A post shared by Derrick Lewis (@thebeastufc) on Mar 1, 2018 at 11:12am PST

Lewis (19-5-1) joins a list of other heavyweights speaking out on Lesnar – who made headlines after UFC President Dana White posted a picture of the pair together on Instagram. Earlier this week fellow UFC heavyweight Stefan Struve said that Lesnar doesn’t belong in the UFC, while Cain Velasquez noted that he’d love to take another belt from the WWE Superstar should he return to the octagon.

Lesnar (5-3) of course was flagged by USADA following his unanimous decision victory over Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in July 2016. The 40-year-old was fined $250,000 by the UFC and was given a one year suspension. In addition the win was overturned to a “No Contest” and it caused a major rift between Hunt and the UFC. It was also the last time Lesnar has fought inside the octagon as he returned to pro wrestling being under contract with the WWE.

Lewis meanwhile is coming off a third-round TKO victory over Marcin Tybura at UFC Fight Night 126 on Feb. 18. The 33-year-old avoided back-to-back losses for the first time in his career and kept him near the top of the UFC heavyweight rankings. Lewis also improved his UFC record to 10-3 and remains one of the few heavyweights who has yet to face current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

