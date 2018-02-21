UFC Polls Fans on Derrick Lewis vs. Francis Ngannou

Last week, heavyweight Derrick Lewis commented on Francis Ngannou’s performance (and pay cheque) from his title match with Stipe Miocic. With Lewis’ 3rd round knockout win in Austin Sunday, it looks like the UFC wants to put him with Ngannou next.

Lewis said he didn’t watch Miocic vs Ngannou from UFC 220 but did check out the highlights.

“No, I didn’t (watch). A friend of mine Facetimed me, and that’s the only reason I saw the highlights. And I started watching reruns of ‘Martin.’”

Despite only watching the highlights, Lewis was not impressed with Ngannou’s performance.

“Let me fight for the belt next. They can give me $500,000. (Expletive), I’m going to gas out too.” – Derrick Lewis

Now, it seems the UFC wants to know what fans think about a possible heavyweight tilt between Ngannou and Lewis. They posted the following on Twitter last night:

RT – if you want to see this fight next FAV – if you want to see this fight next COMMENT any letter, word, phrase, digit or symbol – if you want to see this fight next. pic.twitter.com/UhO6HiAZyJ — UFC (@ufc) February 21, 2018

Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis

Lewis may have broken his hand in Austin over the weekend, so any fight between the two heavyweights will be put off until later this year. As for Ngannou, there is no timetable for his return to the octagon either, only for different reasons.

Dealing with the first loss of their career can be a pivotal moment for a combat sports athlete. So far, Ngannou is choosing to deal with his by taking time off.

Ngannou sent out the following post on Instagram, explaining his decision.

”I’m taking some time off which will benefit my personal life by going back home to see family and friends,” he wrote. “Then I’ll be back to set things up.”