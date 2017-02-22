Derrick Lewis Wants to Fight Mark Hunt to Prove He’s Ready For Title Shot

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Derrick Lewis
Image Credit: David Manning of USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Lewis feels he is ready to prove he is capable of competing for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title.

After knocking out Travis Browne this past Sunday night (Feb. 19) in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, “The Black Beast” turned his attention to Mark Hunt. The “Super Samoan” sits at the 8th spot on the heavyweight rankings, which is one number below Lewis.

Lewis explained to MMAJunkie Radio why it’s a fight that makes sense for him:

“I just wanted one more tough fight before I get to the champ. You know, I just want people to notice that I got what it takes to be a champion. I believe that Mark Hunt is one of the toughest guys out there. I’m not picking Mark Hunt out because I believe he’s the weakest fighter out of the top five or top 10 guys in the same way I picked Travis. I believed that Travis was one of the top heavyweights because he moves around like he’s a 205’er, 185’er. He doesn’t move like he’s a heavyweight. So I remember I was gonna have problems against Travis, but I still wanted to test myself against him. It’s the same way I want to test myself against Mark Hunt because I know he’s tough and I know he’s gonna come to fight.”

Hunt is scheduled to take on Alistair Overeem at UFC 209 on March 4 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A win over the 3rd ranked Overeem would surely boost Hunt’s position. A loss may see Lewis instead face “The Reem” down the line.

Lewis is currently riding a six-fight winning streak. In that span, he has knocked out five of his opponents. He only went the distance with Roy Nelson, taking a split decision victory back in July 2016 as part of “International Fight Week.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST NEWS

Patricky Freire

Bellator 172 Salaries: Patricky Freire Tops List With $80,000

0
Patricky Freire is $80,000 richer after starching Josh Thomson. Freire and Thomson were originally set to compete in the co-main event of Bellator 172. Instead...
Michael Chiesavideo

Michael Chiesa Has Sights Set on Bout With Eddie Alvarez

0
Michael Chiesa is shooting for the stars in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) lightweight division. Chiesa, who sits at the eighth spot on the UFC...
Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis Wants to Fight Mark Hunt to Prove He’s Ready For Title Shot

0
Derrick Lewis feels he is ready to prove he is capable of competing for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title. After knocking out Travis...
Adam Townsend

Ep. 10: MMA News Podcast With LFA 5’s Adam ‘Prime Time’ Townsend

0
Adam Townsend is a special guest on episode 10 of the MMA News Podcast powered by Pony Keg Sports. Hosts Tim Thompson (@MMANews_Tim) and Josh Stephens...
Browne vs Lewis

Frank Mir: ‘Travis Browne Made Technical Mistake Against Derrick Lewis’

0
Frank Mir believes he knows the error Travis Browne made against Derrick Lewis. As a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder and former...