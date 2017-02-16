Derrick Lewis Wants Winner of Alistair Overeem vs. Mark Hunt After UFC Halifax

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: David Manning of USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Lewis isn’t looking past Travis Browne, but he has an idea of who he wants next.

This Sunday night (Feb. 19), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The Fight Night event will be headlined by a heavyweight battle between “The Black Beast” and “Hapa.”

Lewis is currently riding a five-fight winning streak and would like to extend it to six. Meanwhile, Browne is looking to avoid his third straight defeat.

“The Black Beast” sat down with the media earlier today (via MMAJunkie.com). Lewis said he wanted to fight Browne because he welcomes a challenge and feels it’s a fight that moves him closer to a title shot. If he emerges victorious, he wants the winner of Alistair Overeem vs. Mark Hunt:

“I wanted to fight Travis because he’s one of the top heavyweights in the division. It’s a tough fight for me, but I still wanted that challenge. I believe fighting a top-10 guy like this is just going to bring a better fighter out of myself. (Next I want) Mark Hunt, (Alistair) Overeem – everyone in the top 10, top five. Whatever. Give me the belt after this. That’s my plan. These guys getting popped left and right with steroids and anal beads. We’ll see what happens.”

