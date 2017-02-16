Derrick Lewis Wants Winner of Alistair Overeem vs. Mark Hunt After UFC Halifax

Derrick Lewis isn’t looking past Travis Browne, but he has an idea of who he wants next.

This Sunday night (Feb. 19), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The Fight Night event will be headlined by a heavyweight battle between “The Black Beast” and “Hapa.”

Lewis is currently riding a five-fight winning streak and would like to extend it to six. Meanwhile, Browne is looking to avoid his third straight defeat.

“The Black Beast” sat down with the media earlier today (via MMAJunkie.com). Lewis said he wanted to fight Browne because he welcomes a challenge and feels it’s a fight that moves him closer to a title shot. If he emerges victorious, he wants the winner of Alistair Overeem vs. Mark Hunt: