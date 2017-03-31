Desmond Green Finally Bringing Fight Career to UFC

Desmond Green has been around MMA for years now, competing in Bellator MMA, Titan FC and several other promotions since turning pro in 2012.

Now, Green has finally made his way to the UFC, as he’ll face Josh Emmett at UFC 210 next weekend.

For the former University of Buffalo Mid-American Conference wrestling champion, the road has been a long and winding one.

“A lot is at stake,” Green said (thanks to MMAjunkie for the quotes). “The UFC is going to decide whether they want to push me as an up-and-coming star or a feeder fighter. I’m excited. I know I’m going to finish this guy. He has nothing on me. I’m going to show people why they call me ‘The Savage.’ He’s getting knocked out or TKO’d. It’s not going 15 minutes.”

Green was a runner-up in the Season 10 Bellator featherweight tournament and won the Titan FC featherweight belt. But he’ll face Emmett at lightweight after twice being forced to cut his hair to make weight.

“I’ll never go back to 145,” he said. “That was hell making that weight.”