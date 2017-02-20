Desmond Green vs. Josh Emmett Added to UFC 210

Former Titan FC featherweight champ and Bellator MMA featherweight tournament finalist Desmond Green (19–5) will make his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut at UFC 210 in Buffalo this April. The Buffalo News was first to report the bout Monday.

Green took part in Bellator’s Season 10 featherweight tournament final, losing to Daniel Weichel at Bellator 119. That ended a 3-2 run in the promotion, and Green would then jump to Titan FC, claiming their lightweight title against Steven Siler at Titan FC 32 in December 2014. He would drop the title at Titan FC’s very next event, but since then the former University at Buffalo wrestler has gone 5-1, moving up to lightweight in the process.

His opponent, Josh Emmett (10-0), is undefeated in the UFC, having won his first two trips to the octagon. He was last seen picking up a unanimous decision victory against Scott Holtzman at UFC on Fox 22 in December.

With the addition of Green vs. Emmett, the UFC 210 card now features the following fights:

Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Anthony Johnson – for UFC light heavyweight championship

Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi

Patrick Cummins vs. Jan Błachowicz

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Rosa

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Irene Aldana

Will Brooks vs. Charles Oliveira

Kamaru Usman vs. Sean Strickland

Thiago Alves vs. Patrick Côté

Jenel Lausa vs. Magomed Bibulatov

Desmond Green vs. Josh Emmett