Desmond Green-Rustam Khabilov Added to UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam

By
Dana Becker
-

Desmond Green will put his five-fight win streak on the line this September when he takes on Rustam Khabilov at UFC Fight Night 112 in a featherweight affair.

Green (20-5) made his long-awaiteed UFC debut this past April, earning a split decision over Josh Emmett. He picked up two wins in Titan FC and two more on the regional circuit before signing with the promotion.

The 27-year-old Green is a former Titan FC featherweight champion and was a Bellator tournament runner-up during Season 10.

Khabilov (21-3) has a four-fight win streak to his name since a loss to former UFC champion Benson Henderson and a split decision defeat to Adriano Martins. He has earned decision wins over Jason Saggo, Leandro Silva, Chris Wade and Norman Parke, but has yet to compete in 2017.

The event, which takes place September 2 from the Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands, features Stefan Struve vs. former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov in the main event.

