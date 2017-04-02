Despite Close Title Bout, Dan Henderson Doesn’t Have The ‘Itch’ to Return

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Dan Henderson
Image Credit: Getty Images

Don’t expect Dan Henderson to put his gloves back on.

Henderson left the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) falling just short of capturing the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight gold. “Hendo” had the champion Michael Bisping hurt a couple of times, but “The Count” survived to earn a unanimous decision victory.

While Henderson still believes he should’ve been awarded the win, he doesn’t see himself returning to MMA competition (via MMAFighting.com):

“Obviously it’s a little frustrating and bums me out. It leaves a bad taste in my mouth with how I went out. I felt that I should have won that fight and retired as champion. I don’t dwell on things like that. I don’t wake up in the morning thinking that I got f*cked. But it’s a little frustrating. I don’t think a day goes by where somebody doesn’t bring it up, unfortunately. It was what it was. I can move on, but I felt that I beat him up and he didn’t do anything to me, so why should he have won? No, I don’t have any itch. It was enough time, 20 years of doing it (MMA). If I had the itch, I’d go to the gym, spar with my guys, and I’ll be dead for the rest of the day. And that will get rid of the itch.”

