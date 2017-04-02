Despite Close Title Bout, Dan Henderson Doesn’t Have The ‘Itch’ to Return

Don’t expect Dan Henderson to put his gloves back on.

Henderson left the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) falling just short of capturing the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight gold. “Hendo” had the champion Michael Bisping hurt a couple of times, but “The Count” survived to earn a unanimous decision victory.

While Henderson still believes he should’ve been awarded the win, he doesn’t see himself returning to MMA competition (via MMAFighting.com):