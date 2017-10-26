Despite Key Win Over Koscheck, Mauricio Alonso is Still Without a Bellator Deal

Mauricio Alonso is confused over the fact that a knockout win over Josh Koscheck didn’t nab him better opportunities with Bellator.

Back in February, Alonso earned a TKO victory over Koscheck. While Alonso expected a bigger fight on the main card of another Bellator event, that offer never came. He told MMAFighting.com that the situation is puzzling:

“I was surprised. I thought we would sit down and they would offer me a contract and give me another fight right away, but they didn’t offer me anything. It was weird.”

The promotion did ask Alonso if he wanted to compete on the Bellator 183 prelims last month. Alonso balked at the idea.

“I spoke with my coach Kirian Fitzgibbons, from Combat Sports Academy, and he said, ‘No way, you deserve a main card fight after this win.’ We decided to wait for another opportunity. Even if it took a little longer, but I wanted a bigger fight.”