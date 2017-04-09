Despite Quick UFC 210 Finish, Charles Oliveira Wants to Return to Featherweight

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Charles Oliveira
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Quickly dispatching of a former Bellator champion isn’t enough for Charles Oliveira to stay at lightweight.

Oliveira returned to the lightweight division last night (April 8) against Will Brooks. The fight didn’t last long as “do Bronx” was able to lock in a rear-naked choke and force the tap early in the opening frame.

Despite his success at UFC 210 and four failed featherweight cuts, Oliveira is still eyeing a 145-pound return. For “do Bronx,” a run at featherweight is ideal for his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He told the media (via MMAJunkie.com) that he feels confident he can make the cut consistently:

“I weighed in lower (Oliveira’s official weight was 152.8 pounds) to show I belong to the lower division, not the upper one. I had a great fight tonight, but I want to go back to 145. I trained very hard for this fight. Harder than ever. (There were) many emotions, with my daughter on the way. (I did) great work, but I want to go back to 145, where I want to be champion.  It’s not hard (for me). I think when we have the right team, and with people doing the correct job, you’re able to make it happen. That’s it.”

