Despite UFC Fresno Win, Davi Ramos Unsatisfied with His Performance

Davi Ramos bagged his first win with a third-round submission victory over Chris Gruetzemacher at UFC Fresno on Dec. 9

Ramos, despite coming out on top, was not happy with how the fight panned out.

Having lost a very close decision to Sergio Moraes in his first outing under the UFC banner, Ramos bounced back against Gruetzemacher with a third-round rear naked choke. “The Tasmanian Devil” believes that he could have done better, however:

“I’m not satisfied with my fight because I was training way better than what I’ve done in the fight,” Ramos told MMA Fighting. “I really didn’t like the fight, I think I could’ve done way better.

“I was too heavy when I started my camp, so that affects a little, and I ended up getting tired in the second round,” said the Brazilian, who weighed around 180 pounds on fight night. “I expected an easier fight and it ended up being harder. I came back to the third round to finish him right away because the fight was getting tougher.”

Having anticipated the fight would be easier than it ended up going, Ramos was forced to dig deep:

“I felt better than him everywhere after I watched his previous fights, so I was cool,” he said. “Focused, but cool, aware that I was better than him standing and on the ground, but he’s really tough. I hit him with heavy punches and knees but he kept coming like a robot.

“I wanted to show a lot more, so I can’t wait to evolve and get back in there to fight again. I believe I will be able to perform better in my next fights.”