Devin Clark: I Can Finish Jan Blachowicz if I Want to

Devin Clark has confidence in his finishing abilities.

Today (Oct. 21), Clark will take on Jan Blachowicz. The light heavyweight scrap takes place inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. The bout is set to be featured on the main card of UFC Fight Night 118.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Clark said he can stop Blachowicz in enemy territory:

“He’s a tough dude. Nobody’s finished him in the UFC, and he’s fought some really good opponents. So obviously, I have to fight smart. But I know I can finish him if I want to. I know what I can do, and I know what he can do, and I know at the end of the day, I can come out on top.”