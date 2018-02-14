Devin Powell’s Testicle Ruptured While Sparring With Joe Lauzon

MMA veteran, Joe Lauzon, has achieved much in the sport. He has 15 UFC post-fight bonuses (tied with Nate Diaz for most), he has the most finishes (11) in lightweight history, and now he can add one ruptured testicle to his list of accomplishments.
Lauzon and teammate, Devin Powell, were practicing knees on the ground during training and it turns out Lauzon is pretty good at them. He landed one on Powell hard enough that it ruptured his testicle and required surgery.
Powell mentioned he was not wearing groin protection at the time, something he may now regret.
Thanks to the fine ambulatory services in Wells, ME, I am checked into the hospital and ready for surgery. Shout out to @joelauzon we’ve been practicing knees on the ground and he successfully ruptured my testicle with his sheer power. His opponent has no chance in April 🤣 … now to get the blood clot drained and the goods repaired 😭😂🚑. I waited a day and a half to be seen.. word for the wise, if you hurt yourself, go get checked out. @danawhite @seanshelby how about a NY @Ufc fight coming up… this will be quite the comeback story 😆. Share this and help me get the ball rolling on my next Fight and follow my journey… pun intended #hurt #business #ballbreaker #bjj #jiujitsu #brazilianjiujitsu #mma #ufc #hospital #ambulance #nurse #health #wellness #help #car #drive #work #happy #broken #life #martialarts #busted #men #man #menshealth #reebok @reebok #fight #life
Devin Powell’s Ruptured Testicle
Devin Powell (8-3 MMA, 0-2 UFC) provided an update early this morning. It appears the surgery was a success.
Powell even gave a shout out to Dana White and Sean Shelby, asking to be given a fight soon. According to Powell, he wants to “get the ball rolling” for his comeback from injury.
Surgery was a success, now on to recovery. Can’t wait to get back in the @ufc cage, this will be the first time since my last fight that I will be forced to rest my whole body for multiple days in a row. I will come back stronger than ever, I wasn’t expecting this curve ball😂 but I’m going to hit my recovery right out of the park. I wear @diamondmma every Single fight and they are the absolute best in the business, I might need to start using them even when I grapple. #mma #ufc #bjj #hospital #brazilianjiujitsu #getbetter #martialarts #surgery #pain #life #of #a #fighter #recovery #rehab #team #family #glasshalffull #optimistic #sports #ballislife #nostosmma #buenosdias #tuesday #testicletuesday #holytesticletuesday #man #beard #tattoo #tattoos
Joe Lauzon and UFC 223
Lauzon’s knees-to-groin prowess won’t come as welcome news to Chris Gruetzemacher, his opponent at UFC 223.
It’s an important fight for Lauzon, who has dropped 2 straight. In his last bout, Lauzon was stopped by Clay Guida in just over a minute at UFC Fight Night 120.
As for Gruetzemacher, he is also coming into UFC 223 on a 2-fight skid. He might be happy just to leave the event with both testicles intact, however.