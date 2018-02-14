Devin Powell’s Testicle Ruptured While Sparring With Joe Lauzon

MMA veteran, Joe Lauzon, has achieved much in the sport. He has 15 UFC post-fight bonuses (tied with Nate Diaz for most), he has the most finishes (11) in lightweight history, and now he can add one ruptured testicle to his list of accomplishments.

Lauzon and teammate, Devin Powell, were practicing knees on the ground during training and it turns out Lauzon is pretty good at them. He landed one on Powell hard enough that it ruptured his testicle and required surgery.

Powell mentioned he was not wearing groin protection at the time, something he may now regret.

Devin Powell’s Ruptured Testicle

Devin Powell (8-3 MMA, 0-2 UFC) provided an update early this morning. It appears the surgery was a success.

Powell even gave a shout out to Dana White and Sean Shelby, asking to be given a fight soon. According to Powell, he wants to “get the ball rolling” for his comeback from injury.

Joe Lauzon and UFC 223

Lauzon’s knees-to-groin prowess won’t come as welcome news to Chris Gruetzemacher, his opponent at UFC 223.

It’s an important fight for Lauzon, who has dropped 2 straight. In his last bout, Lauzon was stopped by Clay Guida in just over a minute at UFC Fight Night 120.

As for Gruetzemacher, he is also coming into UFC 223 on a 2-fight skid. He might be happy just to leave the event with both testicles intact, however.