Devon Chavez on Fight With Anthony Jimenez: ‘I See Myself Taking That Belt’

Devon Chavez is anticipating a thrilling scrap with Anthony Jimenez.

Chavez and Jimenez will collide on March 18 inside the Visalia Convention Center in Visalia, California. The bout is going to be contested for the 559 Fights bantamweight title. This match-up will serve as the 559 Fights 54 main event.

In an interview with MMANews.com, Chavez said the fans in attendance can expect an exciting 135-pound title bout:

“I don’t have anything against the guy. I hear he’s a really good wrestler, really good grappler. A lot of his wins come off of submission and I’m gonna respect him just like I do all of my opponents. But that’s not gonna change my game plan from trying to get that belt. Both of us, we’re gonna put on a show for the fans. It’s gonna be a good fight.”

As far as his preparation outside of physical training sessions go, Chavez doesn’t put too much time into studying film. He’d rather let what he’s done in training shine on fight night.

“I’ve watched some of his fights, I watched some tape on him. But I feel like every fighter is different and you can watch all the tape you want, but when you’re in there it’s based off of how you train. You’re gonna fight how you train. So if you train hard and you get ready for it, you’re gonna react off of how you train. We’ve been training so hard, my reaction time is just gonna be on point for this fight. It’ll be a good one and I’m excited.”

When it comes to a prediction on how the fight is going to go, all Chavez can think about is having gold around his waist.

“(I) most definitely see myself taking that belt home (and) bringing it back to the gym.”

You can listen to our full interview with Chavez below: