Dhiego Lima Reacts to Jesse Taylor’s Suspension: ‘This Hurts me a Lot’

Dhiego Lima is on a roller coaster ride of emotions.

Lima fell short in his bid to win “The Ultimate Fighter” season 25 against Jesse Taylor. Lima lost the bout via second round-submission. Taylor was set to take on Belal Muhammad next, but a drug test failure put a halt to that.

Taylor was popped for clomiphene and given a one-year suspension. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Lima said he was questioning why Taylor had a significant strength advantage in their bout:

“That was on my mind – ‘Why was that guy so much stronger than me?’ I trained so hard, and the guy tossed me around like I was nothing? How? It’s not possible. I knew how strong he was in the house. So for me, it would be the same at the fight. I did what I had to do to win, but come fight time, he was like three times stronger than me. I got depressed, you know. I thought about the fight so much, and I couldn’t understand. I knew it. I told everyone after the fight that he was too strong, that there was no way that was possible. And there you go.”

Lima then let loose on his emotions regarding the news of Taylor’s suspension.

“I knew what I had to do to win the fight. I did everything right. I passed my post-fight tests. And then I hear the guy flunked a test a month later, knowing he did a cycle for my fight? This hurts me a lot. I suffered so much for this fight, and the guy cheats to beat me? It pisses me off.”