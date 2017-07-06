Dhiego Lima Says he Would’ve Considered Retiring if TUF 25 Didn’t Work Out

Dhiego Lima may have wrapped up his mixed martial arts (MMA) career had he not performed well on season 25 of “The Ultimate Fighter” (TUF).

Lima will battle Jesse Taylor tomorrow night (July 7) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The winner will be able to say they won season 25 of TUF.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, talked about how crucial his performance this season was to his career:

“This MMA game is really tough. It has a lot of ups and downs. But even when I lost, I always believed in myself. I was always very good in training, but it never clicked during fights. This time, I told myself in the ‘TUF’ house that if I couldn’t fight as well as I do in training, I may never fight again. That was my mindset.”

Lima said when he’s on, he has a significant amount of confidence in his game.

“I put pressure on myself. I knew that if I let my game go, no one can beat me. The last time around, when I would step into the octagon, my mind would go blank. I couldn’t find myself in there. I worked on that. I’m very confident now. I proved that I need only believe in myself. No one else has to. Now my mind is open. I’m happy – training happy and fighting happy. Now I’m the best Dhiego Lima anyone has ever seen.”