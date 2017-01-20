Video: Diaz Brothers Exhibit Wealth by Smoking on ‘$2,000 Gold Joints’

Diaz brothers’ wealth appears to have done great things for their recreational activities, if the video below is anything to go by.

Nick and Nate Diaz are two of the most popular fighters in the UFC. That is not up for debate. Additionally, Stockton’s most famous siblings also enjoy marijuana. As we know, both of these things aren’t always good for each other, as the older brother of the two found out prior to landing a ban on competing. Nick has served his ban, yet we are still no closer to hearing of a return to the octagon. Tyron Woodley stated that the UFC had offered Nick a pop at his welterweight title, but Diaz bro sr was not interested. Similarly, Nate’s MMA activity has been non-existent following his “red panty night #2” with lightweight champion Conor McGregor last August.

Is money the only motivating factor for the Californian brothers’ return to the octagon? Maybe. A Snapchat video has been recently leaked which highlights both men at California Herbal Remedies shop in Los Angeles. Both men are presented with ‘golden joints’ which have been manufactured to appear like UFC gloves. The price (per glove) is apparently circa $2000.

You can watch the video below:

While this is an exceptional display of anti-bum life money, fans would undoubtedly be happier to see both men adorn real gloves. Let us hope that both brothers make a return to action in 2017.