Nate Diaz Makes Classy Prediction for Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Diaz has fought the Irish superstar Conor McGregor twice in the UFC and is certainly far removed from writing off the abilities of “The Notorious”.

It seems everyone and their grandmothers has an opinion on how Conor McGregor would fare in a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. The vast majority of those questioned will have never tasted the Irishman’s glove, or have been dropped by that straight left; Nate Diaz has, however.

Although Stockton’s favorite lightweight ate shot after shot in both fights (winning the first and losing the second on the judge’s scorecards) Diaz still believes that McGregor’s boxing skills warrant attention.

The younger brother of welterweight legend Nick Diaz recently discussed the particulars of that bout with his buddy (and boxing’s light-heavyweight champion of the world) Andre Ward on CSN Fights. Although admitting that he feels the fight is a publicity stunt, Diaz gave an interesting breakdown of how he feels his former opponent would stand up to the greatness of Mayweather inside the squared circle:

“I think its a publicity stunt but McGregor, when it comes to boxing, is good. “He’s got a good chance to make something happen in two or three rounds. If anything, he has two or three good rounds. “He’s got an amateur style; he’s got good movement and good punches for six or eight minutes… He’s got a puncher’s chance, if anything.”

Considering the history of beef between both men, Diaz shows his class once again with these latest comments which are bound to be encouraging to those in the camp of a McGregor victory over Mayweather Jr.