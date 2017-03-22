Nate Diaz May Be Set For NSAC Refund of Fine Following Conor McGregor’s Reduction in Punishment

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Nate Diaz may be set to receive a check in the post with a portion of the fine he paid following UFC 202’s water-throwing fracas against Conor McGregor. 

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) approved a settlement agreement with McGregor on Wednesday owing to his involvement in the UFC 202 pre-fight press conference debacle last year. Trouble erupted when Diaz launched a water bottle at McGregor, prior to engaging in an argument with his entourage at the press conference.

Conor McGregor has seen his fine reduced to $25,000, with 25 hours of community service following an initial $75,000 fine along with 50 hours’ community service.

When the hearing ended, NSAC chairman Anthony Marnell proposed that the commission should review Diaz’s punishments, to keep matters on an “even and equal playing field”. Diaz was fined $50,000 and handed 50 hours of community service for his part in the trouble, but reportedly paid his fine in January. Should an adjustment to his penalty be confirmed, Diaz will be set to recoup a portion of the $50,000 he handed over at the beginning of the year.

 

LATEST NEWS

Nate Diaz May Be Set For NSAC Refund of Fine Following Conor McGregor’s Reduction...

0
Nate Diaz may be set to receive a check in the post with a portion of the fine he paid following UFC 202's water-throwing...
Dana White

UFC Request Three Consecutive Dates at T-Mobile Arena for International Fight Week in July

0
The UFC have reportedly asked for three consecutive dates at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena for July, following the meeting of the Nevada State Athletic...
WIll Brooks

Will Brooks: ‘I Know The Potential I Have to Become Lightweight Champion’

0
Will Brooks isn't letting the result of his last bout hold him down. Brooks competed against Alex Oliveira inside the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon...
Joseph Duffy

Joseph Duffy is Taking ‘Wait & See’ Approach With Free Agency

0
Joseph Duffy is in no rush to sign on any dotted line. Duffy competed this past Saturday night (March 18) inside the O2 Arena in...

Conor McGregor’s Punishment For UFC 202 Bottle Throwing Incident Reduced

0
The rehearing of the UFC 202 press conference bottle-throwing incident involving Conor McGregor ended favorably for the fighter on Wednesday. The Nevada State Athletic Commission have...