Nate Diaz May Be Set For NSAC Refund of Fine Following Conor McGregor’s Reduction in Punishment

Nate Diaz may be set to receive a check in the post with a portion of the fine he paid following UFC 202’s water-throwing fracas against Conor McGregor.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) approved a settlement agreement with McGregor on Wednesday owing to his involvement in the UFC 202 pre-fight press conference debacle last year. Trouble erupted when Diaz launched a water bottle at McGregor, prior to engaging in an argument with his entourage at the press conference.

Conor McGregor has seen his fine reduced to $25,000, with 25 hours of community service following an initial $75,000 fine along with 50 hours’ community service.

When the hearing ended, NSAC chairman Anthony Marnell proposed that the commission should review Diaz’s punishments, to keep matters on an “even and equal playing field”. Diaz was fined $50,000 and handed 50 hours of community service for his part in the trouble, but reportedly paid his fine in January. Should an adjustment to his penalty be confirmed, Diaz will be set to recoup a portion of the $50,000 he handed over at the beginning of the year.