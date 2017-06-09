Did Derrick Lewis Just do a Shooting Star Press in The Pool?

Perhaps a run in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is next for Derrick Lewis?

Probably not, but “The Black Beast” just did a backflip that would make Billy Kidman jealous. One could say it resembles the high flying shooting star press finishing move used in the world of sports entertainment.

Check it out for yourself:

Many could give that maneuver a score of 10.

Lewis did indeed make weight for his bout against Mark Hunt, tipping the scales at 265 pounds. The hard-hitting heavyweights will clash tomorrow night (June 10) in the main event of UFC Fight Night 110. Main card action begins at 10 p.m. ET live on FOX Sports 1.