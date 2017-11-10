Diego Sanchez Believes USADA’s Impact on the UFC has Been Positive

UFC veteran and fan-favorite Diego Sanchez believes that the introduction of USADA into the promotion has been nothing but a good thing

Sanchez, who faces Matt Brown at welterweight this weekend following a campaign at 155-pounds, opened up to MMAJunkie about the changes which have occurred in the promotion since stringent drug testing became the norm:

“Once USADA came in the game, the sport started to adapt and evolve as it has been adapting and evolving since the very beginning. The things are changing, the game is changing. And you’re seeing that the real truth of it is when fighters are natural, it’s not the size of the dog, it’s the fight in the dog.”

“You’ve seen Rafael dos Anjos doing great, Robert Whittaker doing great,” Sanchez continued. “You see Kelvin Gastelum doing great. All these guys coming up in weight are doing great because they’re focused on the fight. They’re rested, they’re healthy, their brain is hydrated, their organs are hydrated. They’re healthy, and that’s what it comes down to.”

Sanchez also believes that fans will see a better version of him now he does not need to cut so much weight:

“With all that weight cutting, I was maybe at 70 percent,” Sanchez said. “It’s not a good fight for him because this gonna be the best Diego in there. I’m ready, I’m prepared.”

“Through the long process of all these years, I’ve evolved in my striking. But I’m not going to forget what my God-given blessings are, on the ground and with my wrestling.”