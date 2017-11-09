Diego Sanchez: I Had to Realize That I Can’t Recover From 155-Pound Weight Cuts

Diego Sanchez says he’s learned a lesson after his latest defeat.

Sanchez last competed back in April against Al Iaquinta. “The Nightmare” suffered a first-round knockout loss. He’s gone 2-3 in his last five outings.

This Saturday night (Nov. 11), Sanchez will compete against Matt Brown in a welterweight battle. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Sanchez said he’s learned to fight at the proper weight class as he continues to get older:

“After my loss at UFC 200 … I had to lose to realize that I wasn’t fighting at my best. I wasn’t fighting at my healthiest. It was a hard thing to do. I took that first knockout loss by Al Iaquinta and it made me realize, ‘Ya know what, Diego? You’re 35 years old. You can’t recover from these weight cuts the way you used to when you were 25 years old.’