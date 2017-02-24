Diego Sanchez: ‘I’m Coming With The Fire Against Al Iaquinta’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Diego Sanchez
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Diego Sanchez is fired up for his match-up against Al Iaquinta.

Sanchez will meet Iaquinta inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on April 22. The lightweight bout is going to be featured on the UFC Fight Night 108 card. The headliner will be a featherweight tilt between No. 4 ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 145-pounder Cub Swanson and SBG Ireland’s Artem Lobov.

“The Nightmare’s” last bout was against former Bellator title challenger Marcin Held. Sanchez won the bout by unanimous decision, spoiling Held’s UFC debut in the process. The victory improved his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 27-9.

Sanchez was a recent guest on Luke Thomas’ SiriusXM Rush radio show. The former UFC lightweight title challenger sounds ready to trade leather with “Raging:”

“I’m in the best shape of my life and I plan on making a seven-pound weight cut just because seven’s a lucky number. Seven is God’s number and so this time around I’m doing a seven-pound weight cut, I’m coming in there and I’m bringing hell and high water to Al Iaquinta. I’m bringing mountains. He lives at 10 feet altitude in Long Island, New York or wherever the hell New York he is. He lives at 10 feet. I’m over here, I just ran the mountain at 7,000 feet. I’m on the mountain right now, so I’m coming with the fire man.”

