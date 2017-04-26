Diego Sanchez to Those Asking For His Retirement: ‘Just Shut Your Mouths’

Diego Sanchez has sent a clear message to his naysayers.

Sanchez is coming off a knockout loss at the hands of Al Iaquinta this past Saturday night (April 22). The “Lionheart” was in search of his second straight victory, but instead was knocked out in the first round.

Many have called for Sanchez’s retirement, but the one-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title contender has other plans (via Instagram):