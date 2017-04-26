Diego Sanchez to Those Asking For His Retirement: ‘Just Shut Your Mouths’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Diego Sanchez
Image Credit: Getty Images

Diego Sanchez has sent a clear message to his naysayers.

Sanchez is coming off a knockout loss at the hands of Al Iaquinta this past Saturday night (April 22). The “Lionheart” was in search of his second straight victory, but instead was knocked out in the first round.

Many have called for Sanchez’s retirement, but the one-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title contender has other plans (via Instagram):

“This is a heartfelt message for all the supporters of what I do, but more importantly what I stand for as an athlete, a man, and warrior of the octagon. After evaluating the situation with a clear mind, I have two options. The first is to feel sorry for myself (and) start doubting myself, god and everything that makes me a winner. Thinking negative like many people are the people that are not in my shoes. The people who have no clue and just are so fast to throw out retirement and this and that. You’re not me, so just shut your mouths right now before even saying it, it’s not yours to say! I speak from the heart and do not sugar coat sh*t! So there’s that path, the quitters path. Or there is the Diego path. What being a ‘Lionheart’ is all about, it’s about picking yourself up when you fall, learning how you fell and how to prevent it from happening again.”

Latest MMA News

Diego Sanchez

Diego Sanchez to Those Asking For His Retirement: ‘Just Shut Your Mouths’

0
Diego Sanchez has sent a clear message to his naysayers. Sanchez is coming off a knockout loss at the hands of Al Iaquinta this past...
video

Jon Jones or Georges St-Pierre: Who had Better Championship Run?

0
Daniel Cormier, the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, and former title challenger Kenny Florian were presented with an interesting question Wednesday night during "UFC...
video

UFC 211: Jorge Masvidal’s Wrestling is Difference Against Demian Maia

0
Jorge Masvidal is riding high entering UFC 211 next month with three consecutive victories. Masvidal meets Demian Maia, who has been even hotter in the...
Jon Jones Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier Believes Jon Jones Should Accept UFC 214 Fight

0
UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier previously stated that he wished he had been able to meet the Jon Jones that stepped inside the...
Mark Hunt

Mark Hunt: ‘I Didn’t Sign up to Fight no Steroid Monkeys’

0
Mark Hunt continues to speak out against fighters with a history of performance enhancing drug (PED) use. Hunt is coming off a third-round knockout loss...
video

UFC Rankings Report: Brandon Moreno, Al Iaquinta Climb

0
Both Brandon Moreno and Al Iaquinta climbed three spots in the latest UFC rankings. Moreno, who scored a win over Dustin Ortiz, is now...
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping on GSP’s Physique: ‘He Looks Like He’s Been Impregnated by an Alien’

0
Michael Bisping has seen Georges St-Pierre's new physique and feels it's a bit odd. "The Count" is expected to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
video

Omari Akhmedov-Abdul Razak Alhassan Completes UFC Fight Night 109: Sweden

0
Welterweights Omari Akhmedov and Abdul Razak Alhassan have been officially announced as the final bout for UFC Fight Night 109. The event takes place May...
Bas Rutten

Bas Rutten on Maurice Smith’s UFC Hall of Fame Induction: ‘I Love it’

0
Maurice Smith is the latest inductee in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Fame and Bas Rutten couldn't be any more happy. Rutten has...
video

Bellator 178: Patricio ‘Pitbull’s’ Title-Winning Performance Draws Strong Ratings

0
Bellator 178 came back strong in the ratings department, as the recent event drew over a million viewers during the peak moment. The card, which...