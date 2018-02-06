Dillashaw: Garbrandt Thinks he Can Talk His Way to Another Title Shot

T.J. Dillashaw believes Cody Garbrandt is trying to avoid another fight before getting a title rematch.

Back in November, Dillashaw challenged Garbrandt for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title. The title bout served as the co-main event of UFC 217. After a shaky opening round, he was able to finish Garbrandt to capture the bantamweight gold once again.

Dillashaw has been eyeing a “super fight” with flyweight kingpin Demetrious Johnson. The UFC has found themselves in a bit of a pickle and tried getting the 135-pound ruler to help them get out of it. Once Max Holloway went down with an injury, the UFC 222 card was left without a main event. The UFC proposed a bantamweight title rematch between Dillashaw and Garbrandt on one month’s notice, but the champion turned it down.

Addressing His Fierce Rival

“No Love” criticized the champion for declining the fight. Dillashaw told MMAJunkie.com that Garbrandt wants to take the easy road to a title rematch:

“(Garbrandt) thinks he can talk his way into another title fight like he already did. He didn’t deserve the first shot he got with Dominick Cruz. He did great with it, and he looked awesome. I don’t think that was the healthy Dominick Cruz that we’ve all seen, but I’m not going to let him (say) that he didn’t even deserve.”

Let us know what’s on your mind. Should Garbrandt be granted an immediate title rematch? Tell us in the comments below.