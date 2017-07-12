Dillon Danis Discusses Issues With Marcelo Garcia

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Dillon Danis
Image Credit: Dillon Danis' Facebook account

Dillon Danis has broken his silence on his issues with Marcelo Garcia.

It’s no secret that Danis has been brash and doesn’t lack confidence. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace isn’t shy when it comes to ripping fighters. He is currently signed to Bellator and will make his professional mixed martial arts debut in the future.

Danis’ former mentor Marcelo Garcia wasn’t fond of the trash talking style. As a result, he suspended Danis from his academy.

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Danis talked about the current situation (via Bloody Elbow):

“It was more of a suspension, but at this time, I don’t feel like I’m going back. It wasn’t one thing, this just happened. Since I’ve been with Marcelo, we’ve had a couple of rifts. I love Marcelo to death, and I won’t say anything bad about him, I still love him, he was like my dad.”

He went on to say that Garcia didn’t want others to stand out in terms of personality.

“It’s hard to talk about for me, I had a lot of nights where I cried. That was my guy, he was my coach and everything, so it was hard for me to talk about. But we had a lot of differences because he really wants you to be like him. He wants you to be exactly like him, he wants you to always be smiling.”

Dillon Danis

