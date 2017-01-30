Dillon Danis Drops the Mic Following Strong Message to Jon Jones

Danis is not relenting in his pursuit to talk himself into a grappling match with ex-UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Jones is currently suspended from MMA following a ban imposed by USADA following a positive drug test last year, prior to UFC 200. ‘Bones’ recently beat now retired UFC legend Dan Henderson at Submission Underground (SUG) 2 and has had several offers for by challenges from high-level jiu-jitsu practitioners. The most vocal of which has been Danis.

Conor McGregor’s training partner spoke recently on his desire to meet Jones on Fox Sports’ Fight Society podcast:

“Honestly I don’t want to keep talking about him because he’s scared and he’s running, so I’m just going to leave him alone. I feel like I don’t want to be a bully and I don’t want to keep picking on him so I’m just going to leave him be.” “He hasn’t answered my question why he isn’t grappling me.”

Danis took his challenge to a whole new level following his win over AJ Agazarm at SUG 3 in Portland, Oregon. You can watch the full clip below: