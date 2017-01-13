Dillon Danis: ‘I Feel Like I Can Submit Khabib Nurmagomedov’

Conor McGregor’s Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) training partner Dillon Danis has already ruffled feathers with a few prominent Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters. One of them is former UFC light heavyweight king Jon Jones, who recent said Danis was being “kind of a douchebag.”

Danis has not been shy about his desire to become a mixed martial arts (MMA) competitor. He said Sage Northcutt would be an “easy fight” for his UFC debut. While Danis hasn’t had an MMA fight, but he is certainly no stranger to the ground game.

Submission Radio recently had the BJJ black belt on the show as a guest. He turned his attention to No. 1 ranked lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov:

“His hands aren’t that good, he’s a grappler. So it would probably be a grappling match and I feel like I can submit him. His jiu-jitsu’s good, but it’s not very technical. He’s a little sloppy. So I feel like I would be able to finish him. But that could happen. But I’m not stupid either. I’m not gonna go to the UFC and probably fight Khabib in my first fight. But you know, down the road that would be a good match up I feel. He’s not going to be undefeated anymore if he fights Conor, so I’ll be fine to give him another loss.”

“The Eagle” will collide with Tony Ferguson at UFC 209 for the interim 155-pound title. The winner is likely to clash with Conor McGregor in a unification bout later this year.

Danis claims his issues with Nurmagomedov stem from “The Eagle’s” alleged belief that BJJ is easier than Sambo.

“Me and (Nurmagomedov) had a little bit of a beef when I was younger. When I was sixteen or seventeen, he used to come to a place in Jersey that I used to train at. His manager was the coach of my gym and he used to wear the stupid shirt that said, “if Sambo was easy it would be called jiu-jitsu,” or something. I said okay let’s do it, let’s do a grappling match then and see how easy jiu-jitsu is. And that never came to fruition. I don’t know what happened, if they told him or they didn’t tell him, but I told the guys, you tell him that I said let’s see how jiu-jitsu is and I’ll show him. So it’s a stupid shirt he wears.”