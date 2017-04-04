Dillon Danis: ‘If You Don’t Think I’m The Highest Paid, Come Say it to my Face’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Dillon Danis
Image Credit: Dillon Danis' Instagram page

Dillon Danis has no problem addressing his detractors.

The well known Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace will be making his mixed martial arts (MMA) debut sometime in the future, but he has some gripes with the Bellator NYC card. The main one being, he isn’t on it at least not yet.

Bellator NYC has a bevy of recognizable names such as Chael Sonnen, Wanderlei Silva, and Fedor Emelianenko. The event will also play host to two title bouts. Despite the level of well known talent on the card, Danis says the pay-per-view flops if he isn’t on it.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Danis challenged anyone who disagrees to say it face-to-face:

“We’d have to talk. We’d have to talk numbers, we’d have to talk everything. Just enticement. Because at the end of the day, that pay-per-view is not going to sell unless I’m on it. They’ve got a bunch of guys that no one cares about. But you put me on there, and the numbers will skyrocket, in my hometown, Madison Square Garden. The ball’s in their field. At the end of the day, I say what I want, I do what I want. And no one’s going to stop me. If you don’t think I’m the highest paid, come say it to my face.”

LATEST NEWS

Max Holloway

Max Holloway Taunts Jose Aldo: ‘Found You’

0
The trash-talk between Jose Aldo and Max Holloway is sure to heat up as their meeting at UFC 212 this summer nears. For now, Holloway...

Brandon Halsey-Alexander Shlemenko Rematch Headed to Russia This June

0
Alexander Shlemenko will welcome Brandon Halsey to Russia with a chance at revenge this June. Three years ago, Halsey choked out Shlemenko in just 35...

Matt Hamill Will Fight Luiz Cane in Brazil

0
A pair of UFC veterans are set for Fight 2 Night's upcoming event this month, as Matt Hamill takes on Luiz Cane. Hamill (11-8) has...
video

Bellator 178 Secures Saad Award-Ryan Quinn Contest

0
Saad Awad will enter into hostile territory when he meets Connecticut's Ryan Quinn at Bellator 178. Awad (19-9) has lost two in a row and...

Sage Northcutt’s Return Delayed Due to Impending Operation

0
For those Sage Northcutt fans out there, "Super" isn't feeling all too super right now. Northcutt's father, Mark, told MMA Fighting that his son will...