Dillon Danis Meets Jake Shields at Submission Underground 4 in May

By
Adam Haynes
-
0
Dillon Danis
Image Credit: Metamoris' YouTube Channel

Conor McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis will square off against veteran grappler Jake Shields at Submission Underground 4 this May. 

Danis is renowned on the BJJ circuit as an excellent grappler and had amassed a multitude of awards including the IBJJF World No-Gi Championship in 2014, and the IBJJF Pan American No-Gi Championship in 2016. The Marcelo Garcia BJJ black belt is perhaps better known to fans of Mixed Martial Arts fans, however, as the (extremely vocal) training partner of UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Danis has earned himself the reputation of a loudmouth in the MMA circuit, with recent callouts including UFC fighters such as Jon Jones and Sage Northcutt being passed up by both men. It had recently been announced that the New York native has been signed by UFC rival Bellator, although his recent link up with Scott Coker’s outfit will not prevent the grappling match at Submission Underground 4.

Opposite Danis will be former Strikeforce middleweight champion Jake Shields, who will take it to the mat with the kneebar specialist on May 14th:

