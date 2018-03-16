Multiple time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Dillon Danis makes his highly anticipated mixed martial arts debut at Bellator 198 on April 28th.

Danis, who is also Conor McGregor’s Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach, has teased his MMA debut for some time now. Dillon Danis has competed at the highest level in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and holds numerous IBJJF titles.

Dillon Danis signed for Bellator in March 2017 and vowed to take the mixed martial arts world by storm. Danis claim to fame came during Conor McGregor’s rematch with Nate Diaz at UFC 202. McGregor called on the BJJ black belts services to help him work on his ground game. This was a vital part of McGregor training camp after Nate Diaz finished the notorious one via rear naked choke in their first meeting at UFC 196.

It was confirmed that Danis will train and prepare for his upcoming fight at SBG Ireland, the gym that Conor McGregor also trains out of. Danis’ opponent Kyle Walker holds a record of 2-4 and is currently on a losing streak of three fights. Like Danis, Walker will be making his Bellator debut and he aims to spoil the long-awaited debut of Dillon Danis.

Danis can take some confidence from Walker’s last mixed martial arts encounter, with the bout ending via submission in the first round.

Bellator 198 takes place on April 28th at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The event looks set to be an exciting one, with Fedor Emelianenko vs. Frank Mir headlining the card as they continue the heavyweight Grand Prix.

