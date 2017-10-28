Dillon Danis Says McGregor May be Better Than Ferguson on The Ground

Conor McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis has faith in his teammate’s ability to thwart Tony Ferguson’s ground game.

While McGregor vs. Ferguson hasn’t been made official, it’s the fight that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White insists “has to happen.” Many speculate that the title unification bout will take place on Dec. 30 in the main event of UFC 219.

While many are giving McGregor the edge in the stand-up, it’s a different story for the ground game. The general consensus is that if the fight hits the ground, it’ll be Ferguson’s best chance to win.

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Danis said people are underestimating McGregor’s ground game (via Bloody Elbow):

“I don’t know what people judge that off of. I don’t know why they would say he has a superior advantage on the ground or stuff like that. People don’t even know what Conor’s jiu-jitsu is like. So, with me training with Conor so much in his jiu-jitsu, I feel like he’ll be fine on the ground or even better (than Ferguson).”