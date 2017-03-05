Din Thomas Believes Tyron Woodley Can Become Greatest of All Time

Tyron Woodley isn’t widely regarded as an all-time great, but his coach believes the potential to make that a reality is there.

Din Thomas, who is a renowned coach at American Top Team, has worked with Woodley at the gym in Coconut Creek, Florida. “The Chosen One” successfully defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title last night (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the main event of UFC 209.

Speaking with Flo Combat, Thomas expressed his confidence in Woodley’s abilities to achieve his goal of becoming the greatest fighter of all time: