Din Thomas Believes Tyron Woodley Can Become Greatest of All Time

Tyron Woodley isn’t widely regarded as an all-time great, but his coach believes the potential to make that a reality is there.
Din Thomas, who is a renowned coach at American Top Team, has worked with Woodley at the gym in Coconut Creek, Florida. “The Chosen One” successfully defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title last night (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the main event of UFC 209.
Speaking with Flo Combat, Thomas expressed his confidence in Woodley’s abilities to achieve his goal of becoming the greatest fighter of all time:
“Once Tyron puts his mind to something and he doesn’t let negativity get in his way, he will be the greatest of all time. If he can stay focused on his task and not let external negativity disrupt him he will be the greatest of all time. Yeah, I think so [he will make a big statement this weekend]. The way he thought Robbie Lawler, just his demeanor, I’m getting that same vibe from him this time. That was obviously his greatest performance–it didn’t go long enough for everyone to see him put on a real performance, but if he’s that loose, he’s flowing and he’s happy and joking, man he’s a dangerous guy man–everybody is in trouble.”