Din Thomas Believes Tyron Woodley Can Become Greatest of All Time

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Tyron Woodley Din Thomas
Image Credit: Getty Images

Tyron Woodley isn’t widely regarded as an all-time great, but his coach believes the potential to make that a reality is there.

Din Thomas, who is a renowned coach at American Top Team, has worked with Woodley at the gym in Coconut Creek, Florida. “The Chosen One” successfully defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title last night (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the main event of UFC 209.

Speaking with Flo Combat, Thomas expressed his confidence in Woodley’s abilities to achieve his goal of becoming the greatest fighter of all time:

“Once Tyron puts his mind to something and he doesn’t let negativity get in his way, he will be the greatest of all time. If he can stay focused on his task and not let external negativity disrupt him he will be the greatest of all time. Yeah, I think so [he will make a big statement this weekend]. The way he thought Robbie Lawler, just his demeanor, I’m getting that same vibe from him this time. That was obviously his greatest performance–it didn’t go long enough for everyone to see him put on a real performance, but if he’s that loose, he’s flowing and he’s happy and joking, man he’s a dangerous guy man–everybody is in trouble.”

LATEST NEWS

UFC 209 Reebok Payouts: Tyron Woodley Leads The Way

0
The UFC 209 Reebok payouts have been released. Last night (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada UFC 209 took place. The...
Tyron Woodley Din Thomas

Din Thomas Believes Tyron Woodley Can Become Greatest of All Time

0
Tyron Woodley isn't widely regarded as an all-time great, but his coach believes the potential to make that a reality is there. Din Thomas, who...
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dana White is Unsure if Khabib Nurmagomedov Can Make Lightweight Consistently

0
Khabib Nurmagomedov's next move is up in the air. The No. 1 ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight was supposed to battle Tony Ferguson last...

Tony Ferguson Paid $250,000 Show Money For Cancelled UFC 209 Title Bout

1
While it doesn't undo the loss of a title shot, Tony Ferguson is $250,000 richer despite not having fought at UFC 209 in Las...
Rashad Evans

Rashad Evans on UFC 209 Loss: ‘The Cards Will Fall Where They May’

0
Rashad Evans appears to be taking his loss at UFC 209 in stride. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder fell short...