Dodson: If I Couldn’t Beat DJ, Then Neither Can Dillashaw

John Dodson is using the infamous mixed martial arts (MMA) math.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title holder T.J. Dillashaw has made it clear that he wants to fight Demetrious Johnson. “Mighty Mouse” is the reigning UFC flyweight champion and widely regarded as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world.

Johnson said that he hopes to meet Dillashaw in a “super fight” on July 7 at UFC 226. This would be for Johnson’s title. The buzz surrounding the potential matchup seems to have piqued more interest than Johnson is used to.

Dodson has been inside the Octagon with both Johnson and Dillashaw. He earned a first-round finish over Dillashaw, but fell short twice against “Mighty Mouse.”

During a recent Facebook Q&A session, Dodson explained why he’s picking Johnson (via MMAFighting.com):

“It’s funny that he wants to fight Demetrious Johnson because if I didn’t beat Demetrious Johnson and he couldn’t beat me, that means he can’t beat him. That’s the way I look at that.”

What say you fight fans? Do you agree with Dodson’s logic? Also, who would you place money on in a bout between Johnson and Dillashaw? You’ve got a voice so use it! Give us your two cents in the comments below.