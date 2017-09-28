Does The UFC Need Daniel Cormier to Challenge Stipe Miocic? (Editorial)

A hot-button issue on social media in recent days centers around both the UFC’s heavyweight and light heavyweight champions.

Stipe Miocic is currently tied with Randy Couture, Tim Sylvia, Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez for the most consecutive heavyweight title defenses in the UFC. He’s riding the high of a five-fight win streak that includes finishes of Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum, Andrei Arlovski and Mark Hunt – all five being either former UFC champions or title challengers.

Daniel Cormier was handed back the light heavyweight title following Jon Jones being found to have taken a banned substance prior to their fight. The only two losses in the career of “DC” have come at the hands of Jones, and he was once in prime position to compete for UFC heavyweight gold – opting instead to move down to 205 pounds due to his friend and training partner, Velasquez, hold that title.

So, is now the perfect time for the UFC to move Cormier up and have him face Miocic?

Honestly, the answer is an easy yes.

With several of the top names from recent years either banned, retired or sidelined for another reason, the UFC could really use another marquee fight to promote.

As already mentioned, Miocic has dominated the best – and most recognizable – heavyweights the division has to offer. Cormier has defended his decision to accept the title being handed back to him, but moving up and facing the devastating Miocic would give him credibility once more.

The UFC loves putting on a show Super Bowl weekend, and there is no bigger show right now – outside of Conor McGregor – than putting a champion against a champion.