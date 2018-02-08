Dominick Cruz Calls T.J. Dillashaw ‘Silly’ For Wanting DJ Fight

Dominick Cruz is labeling T.J. Dillashaw “Silly Dilly” for wanting to move down in weight for one fight.

Back in November, Dillashaw earned a TKO victory over Cody Garbrandt to reclaim the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title. After the bout, Dillashaw had his sights firmly set on a “super fight” with flyweight kingpin Demetrious Johnson.

Easy Way Out?

Cruz finds Dillashaw’s path to be puzzling. He recently told Ed Mylett on MaxOut that the 135-pound champion is looking for easy fights (via MMAFighting.com):

“I think [the championship] should be my next fight, but they play weird games where they want to give T.J. Dillashaw an easier fight because he doesn’t want to fight somebody hard right after he won the title. He wants an easy fight. So he wants to fight somebody that he knows he can keep the belt a little longer before he knows he gets a really hard fight, whereas I went T.J. Dillashaw, Urijah Faber, Cody Garbrandt and then I lose the belt. Let’s go T.J.! I beat you. Don’t you want to get that back? Stop going down and looking for little baby boys at 125. Silly Dilly, that’s what I call him.”

