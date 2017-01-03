Dominick Cruz: ‘I’m Still Standing, I’m Not Going Anywhere’

For the first time since March 2007, Dominick Cruz was defeated in a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout. Cruz dropped his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title to Cody Garbrandt in the co-main event of UFC 207. It was the final male 135-pound scrap in 2016.

While the pre-fight buildup seemed to indicate “No Love” would go head hunting, Garbrandt was technical and quicker than “The Dominator.” Many people came out of the fight thinking to themselves, ‘Garbrandt out-Domed Dom.” That is to say, he made his opponent chase him and countered.

Fans and the MMA media praised Cruz for his post-fight speech at the press conference. Cruz made no excuses and was articulate in explaining why he fell short.

Cruz took to his Instagram account recently to address his fans and those who have supported him throughout the years:

“Happy New Year everyone! I said everything I needed to in my post fight interviews except for one important thing – Thank you to all my fans, family, friends and the media for all the love and support. As I stated on Friday night, I’m not out of this. It’s just another life lesson that will help me learn, grow and evolve as a human and a man. I’m still standing. I’m not going ANYWHERE! … Congrats to @cody_nolove on a good scrap! ⚡️ #ToBeContinued”

If there’s anyone who has conquered adversity, it’s Cruz. Numerous injuries forced “The Dominator” to be stripped of his bantamweight title. Many questioned if Cruz would retire. Cruz hadn’t competed in three years, but he knocked out Takeya Mizugaki in the first round back in Sept. 2014. Later that year, Cruz was once again sidelined with an injury.

“The Dominator” returned in Jan. 2016 and defeated T.J. Dillashaw by split decision to win back the bantamweight championship. He successfully defended his title in a unanimous decision win over Urijah Faber.